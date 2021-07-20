Three rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace, also known as the Arg, on Tuesday during Eid prayers which was attended by President Ashraf Ghani and other politicians and officials.

The rockets landed when they just started the Eid prayers, said a TOLO News report.

Sources have confirmed that the rockets were fired from Parwan-e-Se area in Kabul’s District 18.

The rockets landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul’s District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul’s District 2, all near the Presidential Palace.

There has been no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

The rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai.

The attack near the palace befuddle those had gathered for the prayers in the palace compound attended by President Ashraf Ghani, television images showed.

The prayers however transcended the sound of explosions, and Ghani later delivered a speech from the outdoor podium, broadcast on local media.

Afghanistan has been fraught with insecurity as US troops leave and Taliban mount pressure launching major offensives, capturing districts and border crossing, nearly crippling the nation after being protected by a foreign power for close to 20 years.

The Taliban, unlike some previous years, did not declare a ceasefire during the Eid holiday this year.