Malegaon: Wild patrons hail ‘Tiger 3’ with fireworks in cinema hall

For the second time in two months, wild audiences on Sunday evening gave a thumbs-up to ‘Tiger 3’ by bursting fire-crackers and setting off rockets inside a cinema hall, officials said here on Monday.

The fiery revelry was witnessed in a house-full show of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi starrer released on Sunday at the Mohan Cinema hall in the late-night show.

Chawani Police Station head Police Inspector Raghunath Shegar confirming the incident, said that they have taken strict cognizance of the incident and are registering a case in the matter.

Advertisement

“We are in the process of filing a case. There are no injuries reported, nor any person has been detained, but we shall take necessary measures after the investigations,” Shegar told IANS.

According to local eye-witnesses, mid-way into the film that was greeted with hoots, whistles, catcalls, claps, cheers, some unidentified persons sneaked up to the front of the hall, removed the explosive booty from small bags and lit up the fire-crackers, twine-bombs and rockets.

Shocked by the sudden deafening sounds inside the closed auditorium, many of the patrons in the front rows were seen making a beeline to safety to avoid injury by any stray crackers.

The pandemonium lasted for over a minute before it subsided and the film continued amid a boisterous response from the viewers, unmindful of the smoke and stench of the fireworks that hung around.

It may be recalled that on October 6, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, ‘Pathan’ got a similar explosive and thunderous response with fire-crackers, twine bombs and rockets lighting up the dark Kamaldeep Theatre.

These theatre incidents rekindled the chilling memories of the real-life terror bombs that had rocked the minority-dominated Malegaon in 2006 and 2008, claiming many lives.

Malegaon’s film-buffs love to watch latest releases and adore their stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbeer Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, et al, and their films, even re-releases, usually get a thunderous reception in cinema halls here, said a local.