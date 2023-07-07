Putin Praises PM Modi Before Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif at SCO

On July 4, 2023, India successfully hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s virtual summit. During his opening remarks, Russian President Putin complimented Prime Minister Modi for organizing the said summit. Putin praised the work India has accomplished, praising PM Modi’s leadership. Putin commended PM Modi in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both of whom were present at the meeting.

‘The implementation of a lot of documents and the decisions that were prepared for this Summit is going to enhance the strategic partnership with India,’ stated Putin.

The New Delhi declaration, which provides a unified approach to international challenges, received backing from Russia as well. Putin pledged that Moscow will keep working to improve relations with SCO member nations.

In his speech, PM Modi condemned nations that give terrorists a safe haven. He also criticised China as it was only New Delhi that had refused to endorse China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India has clearly rejected to sign agreements that supported the Chinese project. He had already emphasised the need for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of state members.