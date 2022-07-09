Follow Us:
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves country amidst large scale protesters

For three months, protesters have blocked the door to Rajapaksa’s office, blaming him for the country’s economic problems.

Hasrat Sandhu | New Delhi | July 9, 2022 1:46 pm

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(photo:Instagram)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka, is reported to have left the country after demonstrators broke into his home on Saturday.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround the residence, reports AFP news Agency quoting Defence Source, tweeted ANI

Due to a severe gasoline scarcity, thousands of protestors holding Sri Lankan flags rode in very few automobiles on the roadways, while others rode bicycles and many more walked to protest locations in the capital city of Colombo.
This occurs a day after the nightly curfew was removed by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister of Sri Lanka, declared the collapse of the nation’s economy last month. Keep checking India.com for any developments about the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

