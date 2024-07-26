Prez, Parliament recall forces’ sacrifices on Kargil Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tributes to the valour of Indian armed forces on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Victory Day and said all countrymen should draw inspiration from their sacrifices.

In a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan Secretariat, she said: “Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the ‍ courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces.”

“I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory. I am sure that all countrymen will draw inspiration from their sacrifice and valour,” the President said.

Both Houses of Parliament also paid their tributes to the armed forces on the Kargil Victory Day. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said India’s brave soldiers displayed unprecedented courage and bravery in the difficult mountain peaks of Kargil.

The House was grateful to the Indian armed forces who made supreme sacrifices in defence of the country during the war, he said. The House expressed its gratitude also to families of the soldiers who died while protecting the integrity and unity of the country.

Paying his tributes in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the grateful nation is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, cherishing the indomitable courage and valour displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War.

“On this occasion, this House salutes the determination and commitment of our Armed Forces, for their extraordinary bravery leading to the resounding victory over the enemy despite the adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain of Kargil,” he said.

“This House pays homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in defending our country during the Kargil War and preserving the territorial integrity of the nation,” the Chairman said.

Both Houses observed silence in honour of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the war.