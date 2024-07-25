‘Passing the torch to new generation’, says Biden to Americans after exiting presidential race

US President Joe Biden has said he is “passing the torch to a new generation” as he explained his abrupt departure from the 2024 presidential race to Americans for the first time on Wednesday night, in an Oval Office address capping over 50 years in politics, media reported.

Biden also said “even though he reveres the office of the presidency, “I love my country more.”

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” he added from the Oval Office, USA Today reported, adding: “That is the best way to unite our nation.”

Advertisement

In his first public remarks since dropping out of the presidential race on Sunday, Biden pledged during a sombre 10-minute address to spend his last six months in office working to make sure the US remains strong, secure and the leader of the free world.

“The defence of democracy is more important than any title,” he said.

“I draw strength, and find joy, in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People’.”

Biden ended his campaign for a second term on Sunday after weeks of pressure from nervous Democrats and major donors, who feared he would lose to former President Donald Trump, the current Republican nominee. Biden’s withdrawal threw the presidential race into unchartered territory just four months before the election, USA Today reported.

Vice-President Kamala Harris quickly announced that she would run for President, and Biden offered her his endorsement.

Harris has since raised more than $126 million for her nascent campaign and has already secured more than enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

In the letter announcing his decision to pull out of the race, Biden said while it had always been his intention to run for a second term, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

The pressure on Biden to drop out started to build after a disastrous debate with Trump last month raised questions about his physical and mental acuity and his ability to serve another four-year term. But the White House insisted on Monday, just a few hours before Biden’s speech, that concerns about his health had nothing to do with his decision to exit the race.

In his remarks, Biden made it clear he plans to serve out the remainder of his term, USA Today reported.

He said he plans to spend the next six months doing his job as President – working to lower costs for families, growing the economy and defending personal freedoms and civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose.

He added that he would continue rallying a coalition of allies to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from taking over Ukraine and would keep working to end the war in Gaza and bring peace to the Middle East.

Biden said he would also continue to pursue Supreme Court reform and his “Moonshot” program to end cancer.

The US remains a nation of “promise and possibilities, of dreamers and doers,” he added.

While Biden spoke, First Lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and other members of his family stood along the Oval Office’s curved walls.

In a reference to the upcoming election, Biden gave a shoutout to Harris, saying she had been an incredible partner and a leader for the country.

“She’s experienced,” he said.

“She’s tough. She’s capable.”

Now, he said, the future direction of the country is up to the American people.

“The great thing about America is, here, kings and dictators do not rule,” he said.

“The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America – lies in your hands.”