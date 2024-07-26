Rashtrapati Bhavan to auction selected gift items thru e-portal

Rashtrapati Bhavan will auction selected gift items, presented to the President and former Presidents on various occasions, through an online portal called E-Upahaar.

The portal was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on 25 July, 2024, on the completion of two years of her Presidency.

In the first phase, around 250 exquisite gifts will be auctioned. The bidding will be open from 5 to 26 August, 2024. After the conclusion of the bidding period, the items will be delivered to the highest bidders.

Advertisement

Interested persons can place their bids on https://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ by following below steps: Enter your profile details; Undertake Aadhaar verification; Place a bid for your favourite items; Regularly check the status of your bid; Aim to become the highest bidder for your desired item; Pay using online modes

The aim of this initiative is not only to increase citizen engagement but also to support a noble cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help children in need.

The gift items up for auction will be available for public viewing at Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum also. Visitors can book tickets to the Museum through https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ and explore the exhibits from Tuesday to Sunday, between 9.30 am and 5 pm.