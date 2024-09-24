PM Modi discusses ways to strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnamese President To Lam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Vietnamese President To Lam on the sidelines of the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday (local time).

The Prime Minister congratulated President, To Lam on assuming enhanced leadership responsibilities and expressed hope for continued collaboration towards strengthening bilateral ties between India and Vietnam.

He further reiterated his sympathies and solidarity with Vietnam in the face of loss and damage caused by Typhoon Yagi earlier this month. President and General Secretary, To Lam thanked PM Modi for the timely supply of emergency humanitarian assistance and disaster relief by India under Operation Sadbhav.

“Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of deep civilizational and cultural links and growing strategic ties, marked by unwavering mutual trust, understanding and shared interests between the two countries,” the PMO release stated.

Recalling the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh to India last month, they discussed prospects of advancing bilateral cooperation and further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The leaders also exchanged views on important regional and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific and underscored a collective role for Global South at international platforms.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said the two leaders took stock of the full range of India-Vietnam friendship, adding that they look forward to adding momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade and culture.

“Met Mr. To Lam, the President of Vietnam. We took stock of the full range of India-Vietnam friendship. We look forward to adding momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, culture and more,” PM Modi stated in a post.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi and Vietnam President discussed ways to further enhance the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“PM @narendramodimet President To Lam of Vietnam today, on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The leaders discussed ways to further enhance the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel here and expressed his “deep concerns” at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the Palestinian people.

He also held bilateral meetings with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Along with Kuwait’s Crown Prince, PM Modi reviewed India-Kuwait bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people-to-people contacts.

During his meeting with PM Oli, Prime Minister Modi discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of the age-old, multi-faceted and expanding India-Nepal partnership.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the 79th United Nations General Assembly’s ‘Summit of the Future’ event and spoke on a wide array of issues, including the importance of safe and responsible use of technology and said that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier.

He also spoke on cyber, maritime and space as a new emerging areas of conflict and that it is high time that “global action must match global ambition.”

PM Modi also called for reforms in the global institutions and termed reforms the “key to relevance.”

He also asserted that India is committed to protecting the interests of humanity and said that ‘One earth, One Family and One future’ is a commitment of the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the USA in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering in New York.

He emphasised India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated.

PM Modi arrived in New York for the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States.

On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Leaders’ Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister also addressed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on Sunday.