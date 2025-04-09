India rescinds transhipment facility for Bangladesh exports

Amid strain in ties with Bangladesh, India has terminated the transhipment facility for Bangladesh’s export cargo, which could impact the neighbouring country’s exports to other nations in the region like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

This was confirmed here on Wednesday by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing here.

“The transshipment facility extended to Bangladesh in 2020 had over a period of time resulted in significant congestion at our airports and ports. Logistical delays and higher costs were hindering our own exports and creating backlogs. The facility, therefore, has been withdrawn w.e.f. April 8, 2025.

“To clarify, these measures do not impact Bangladesh exports to Nepal or Bhutan transiting through Indian territory,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it had rescinded its earlier circular dated June 29, 2020 in respect of the “transhipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries through Land Customs Stations (LCSs) to ports or airports in containers or closed-bodied trucks.

The 2020 circular had permitted the transshipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries using Indian Land Customs Stations en route to Indian ports and airports, to enable smooth trade flows for Bangladesh’s exports to countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

On the issue of minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA spokesperson said, “We have conveyed our concerns regarding the treatment of minorities, the kind of violence that has happened against them. These violence and atrocities against minorities cannot be wished away. We hope that the Bangladesh government will take strong action against those responsible for these atrocities.”