Pakistan army staged Imran Khan’s arrest: Report

The dramatic arrest of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the premises of Islamabad High Court and then the court quickly termed the arrest ‘legal’ clearly shows that it was a preplanned move by the government and Army, IslamKhabar publication claimed.

The Pakistani army and Imran Khan are already on the wrong term with each other. The former PM’s allegation that the Deputy Director General of Counter Intelligence, ISI, Major General Faisal Naseer was behind his assassination has increased the gap between the two. Pakistani Army General Asim Munir has been less patient with Imran Khan. Even the army leader has been raring to rein in Imran Khan for multiple reasons besides the social media campaign. His support within the army has remained strong and a significant percentage of his supporters come from military families in Punjab and other provinces, according to IslamKhabar.

Khan’s relations with former Senior Generals like retired Lt. General Faiz Hameed and others have caused serious problems for Munir.

On Tuesday, Imran was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers on a warrant issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He was dragged out of Islamabad High Court. According to reports in Pakistani media, he was allegedly made to crawl when they held his neck and dragged the former premier towards a police vehicle.

In the latest development of the Al-Qadir Trust case, the accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) eight-day remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case, Samaa reported.

The Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had earlier heard the case and reserved his verdict.

The accountability bureau will investigate the former premier at the Police Lines. Earlier, NAB requested the court for a 14-day physical detention of Khan, reported Samaa.

At the outset of the hearing, the country’s top anti-corruption body sought 14-day physical remand of the former premier. Imran’s council contended that NAB has no jurisdiction in the case, adding the anti-graft watchdog also did not share the inquiry report.

He maintained that a fair trial is Imran Khan’s fundamental right. “Imran Khan’s trial should be held in open court,” his counsel urged the court.

Meanwhile, Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case where he was presented before the judges at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court as a “one-time dispensation” late on Tuesday night.

Khan first appeared before accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir, who reserved the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust embezzlement case after the defence and plaintiff concluded their arguments, reported Geo News.