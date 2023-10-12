Over 1,100 killed, 3.4 lakhs displaced, and a looming water crisis: UN report on Gaza crisis

The United Nations has expressed concerns about the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip where more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the air strikes being carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in response to a brutal Hamas attack on October 7.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)’s situation report has flagged that at least 340,000 Palestinians have been displaced across the Gaza Strip.

“Nearly 218,600 internally displaced people (IDPs) are sheltering in 92 UNRWA schools in all areas in the Gaza Strip… In addition, many other people are displaced in government schools and other buildings. In total, at least 340,000 Palestinians have been displaced across the Gaza Strip,” the UN report said.

More than five thousand people have been injured in the war in Gaza, brought upon by the Hamas militants after they ravaged Israel in a surprise attack on October 71.

“Over 5,300 UNRWA staff are responding to the emergency under extremely challenging circumstances. Many roads have been destroyed or have become inaccessible due to debris and ongoing airstrikes are limiting movements,” the 5th situation report published by the UN said.

The report said that there is a very limited availability of food, none food items and drinking. The report said that there will be acute water shortage in Gaza in the upcoming days due to damaged infrastructure, lack of electricity in view of the “complete siege” by Israel.

“Shelters are overcrowded and have limited availability of food, non-food items and potable water. A water crisis is looming in UNRWA emergency shelters and across the Gaza Strip due to damaged infrastructure, lack of electricity needed to operate pumps and desalination plants, and limited supply of water in the local market.

Earlier in the day, Israel said it will not allow water, fuel and electricity to reach Gaza until hostages being held by Hamas militants are freed. The UN report also claimed that 12 of the UNRWA members have been killed in Israeli air strikes since Saturday.