Nepal PM ‘Prachanda’ to visit next week

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is scheduled to pay an official visit to India from 31 May to 3 June at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the prime minister of Nepal after assuming office in December 2022. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. The visit was earlier postponed due to domestic issues in Nepal.

During his visit, the Nepalese leader will call on the President and vice-president and will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal. Other Indian dignitaries will also call on the visiting leader.

In addition to the official engagements, ‘Prachanda’ will visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership.