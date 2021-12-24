Nepal PM Deuba to visit India early next month

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is leaving for India on January 10 to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, according to local media reports.

A detailed itinerary was not immediately available but sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a bilateral meeting between PM Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is very much likely.

Besides Modi, Deuba will be meeting some other senior Indian politicians and leaders when he will be in New Delhi and Gujarat.

Deuba’s visit to Gujarat comes at a time when talks about his state visit to India were being talked about.

The visit to the southern neighbour also comes on the heels of Deuba’s comeback as a strong President of his party, the Nepali Congress, at its recently-concluded general convention.