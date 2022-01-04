Mozambican Prez, First Lady test Covid positive

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and First Lady Isaura Nyusi have tested positive for Covid-19, the his office announced.

They President and the First Lady, both asymptomatic, got a positive result from a routine test on Monday afternoon and are currently under quarantine, Xinhua news agency quoted the office as further saying.

“Considering the current context dominated by high levels of infection caused by the Omicron variant, the head of state and his wife underwent the rapid test, the results of which were positive for SARS-CoV-2,” it added.

The document said that the President carried out activities including visits to different locations, as well as holding meetings with several delegations at national level and beyond, during the last days of 2021.

“In compliance with the current sanitary guidelines, even though they are asymptomatic, President Nyusi and his wife took the immediate decision to strictly comply with the quarantine protocol, while awaiting the definitive PCR results,” the office said.

Mozambican health authorities have announced that the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the country, as the numbers of new infections have increased in recent weeks.