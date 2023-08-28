Modi speaks to Putin; Lavrov to lead Russian delegation at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the latter expressed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

Putin told the Indian leader that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would lead the country’s delegation at the summit.

While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, Mr Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency.

”The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.