Mamata inaugurates Durga Pujas virtually

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged women to come forward and take part in different social activities as without them festivals are not complete. She inaugurated some important Durga pujas in south Kolkata and southern suburbs virtually. “ Women actively take part in Durga puja.

They arrange the fruits and cook the bhog which is offered to Maa Durga. I urge women to come in greater number as without them no festival is complete,” she said while inaugurating the Durga puja at Behala Notun Dal virtually. She said: “Because of an infection in the leg the doctors have advised me rest.

I will take part in the carnival.” She urged the club authorities to welcome foreign visitors as the UNESCCO is bringing a team with them and the guests will visit different pandals. “Make a green corridor for them and welcome them as they will take our puja to the international arena,” she remarked.

Advertisement

She congratulated the artists of Barisha Club where the theme was Destruction and Construction. “Destructive activities are going on different parts of the world. But the show must go on and construction and positive attitude will be the guiding force,” she said. Miss Banerjee told the club members: “I miss you this year.

Every year I visit your pandal and chant some hymns from Chandi. I pray to Maa for your success and prosperity, she said. She inaugurated the Durga Puja of Ajeya Sangha where the theme is Iccha Dana. “The humans desire so many things but all the wishes are not fulfilled, Miss Banerjee said. She added: “Every day different kinds of birds visit the area surrounding my residence.

I hear them singing. I enjoy nature and love to stay in areas surrounded by green.” While inaugurating the Durga Puja at Bosepukur Talbagan, she urged people to take initiative to conserve nature. “ Because of human onslaught on nature, there is global warming and the weather is changing very fast.

Time has come to take initiative to conserve nature,” she said. She virtually inaugurated Bosepukur Sitala Mandir and urged police to ensure that the pandal hoppers face no inconvenience.