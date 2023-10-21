Kerala Apparel Firm Suspends Israeli Police Uniform Orders

An apparel firm based in Kerala, known for producing uniforms for the Israeli police, has announced a temporary suspension of new orders for the force. The move comes in response to the recent bombings of hospitals in Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Thomas Olickal, the owner of Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited, expressed the company’s decision to refrain from accepting new orders from the Israeli police force until the hostilities cease.

Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited, situated in Kerala, specializes in producing the distinctive light blue, long-sleeve uniform shirts worn by the Israeli police. They have been supplying these uniforms since 2015. Mr. Olickal conveyed his concerns about the conflict, emphasizing that neither the attacks by Hamas, which resulted in civilian casualties, nor Israel’s retaliatory actions were acceptable.

He pointed out that the denial of essential resources to over 2.5 million people, the bombing of hospitals, and the loss of innocent lives, particularly women and children, were unacceptable. The company’s primary objective is to see an end to the conflict and the restoration of peace.

The firm has assured that it will fulfill its existing contracts in compliance with international agreements. However, they have taken a principled stance against accepting any new orders until the Gaza war concludes.

Established at the state-run Kinfra Park in 2006, Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited specializes in manufacturing uniforms for various segments, including armed forces, law enforcement agencies, security personnel, and healthcare workers from multiple countries worldwide. Their product range extends to school uniforms, attire for supermarket staff, medical doctors’ coats, coveralls, corporate workwear, and more.

The apparel unit was established in Kannur with the primary aim of providing employment opportunities to the local population, particularly those who lost their jobs due to the declining ‘beedi’ industry in the region.

In a move driven by ethical concerns and a desire for peace in the region, Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited’s decision to suspend new orders to the Israeli police highlights the broader impact of global conflicts on businesses and the commitment of individuals and companies to promote peace and stability in the face of adversity.