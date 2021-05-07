Hours after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi gets 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen supply every day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for a meeting to review the Covid situation in the national capital.

This order has come as a relief to the people of Delhi. For over two weeks Delhi’s hospitals have been fighting for oxygen supply. Delhi had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday and had requested the Centre to continue supplying 700 metric tonnes of oxygen every day.

Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi government is capable of increasing around 9000-9500 beds for Covid infected patients at it existing Covid care centres including hospitals.

The Apex Court on Friday morning directed the Centre: “When we say 700 MT, it means (the amount of medical oxygen to be supplied) every day to Delhi. Please do not drive us to a situation to take coercive steps. We are clarifying that it will be 700 MT every day.”

According to the Delhi government’s data, out of 1919 ICU beds with ventilators available in Delhi’s hospitals, only four are vacant (till 2.30 p.m. on Friday).