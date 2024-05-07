Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran to resume charge on Wednesday

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran, who temporarily handed over the charge of KPCC president to MM Hassan, following his candidature from the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, will resume his role as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president on Wednesday.

The Congress high command has reportedly given him the nod to take over the post. Confirming the decision, Sudhakaran said the approval from the party’s high command was only a matter of formality. “I can take charge anytime, today or tomorrow,” he told media persons in Kochi on Tuesday.

It is learned that the intervention of some senior Congress leaders and pressure from K Sudhakaran himself forced the Congress national leadership to bring him back to the helm of the party in the state.

A section of senior Congress leaders, who backed Sudhakaran, conveyed to the national leadership that if there is further dilly-dallying on Sudhakaran’s return as party chief would send out a wrong message.

Sudhakaran’s return to the position of KPCC chief was delayed for some time. There was also a campaign in his favour and against him. Earlier, there were speculations that the national leadership is looking for a fresh face in the state to hold the position of party Kerala chief.

There were also reports that ‘A’ group leaders in the state are trying to use the delay in the decision as an opportunity to change Sudhakaran from the position. Earlier, Sudhakaran had expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in returning the post of KPCC president to him.

Sudhakaran suspected that there was a conscious effort to shift him from the position of the KPCC president. His supporters ask why there should be a delay in handing over the charge of the KPCC chief to Sudhakaran as polling is over in Kerala.

Waiting for the result is not a justification for delaying the handing over of the charge to Sudhakaran, they say.