Kamala Harris says, if Biden is unable to complete term, she can step into his shoes

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said, she is ready to “take over as the President” if Joe Biden is unable to serve out his full term. During a trip abroad, Kamala Harris was questioned about her readiness for the Oval Office. She responded that stepping in as the President if and when necessary was an important aspect of her job.

Harris responded after initially attempting to divert attention from a query regarding the age of the 80-year-old Biden by mentioning his legislative successes.

“Questions regarding the president’s age frequently coexist with inquiries about how you would fill in for him in the event of an emergency. Do you believe you are ready for that scenario? Has your experience as a vice president equipped you for this position? Chris Megerian of the Associated Press questioned Harris.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, where she is representing Biden at the yearly Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting, the 58-year-old vice president responded, “Yes.”

The reporter questioned, “And how would you describe that process?”

“Well, let’s start off by saying that Joe Biden will be OK. I’m responding to your scenario. Thus, Harris remarked, “that is not going to happen.

But let’s also be explicit that each and every vice president is aware that when they take the oath, they must be extremely clear about any potential responsibilities related to succeeding the president. Kamala Harris declared, “I am not any different.

The oldest president in history is Joe Biden. He will turn 81 in November and will run for re-election the following year.

He has reportedly been unhappy with Harris despite publicly complimenting her.

Harris has even lower favorability ratings than Biden, according to the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, which means that 40.7% of the public approves of her performance compared to 41.7% who approve of her boss.

Despite a contentious contest in which she attacked him for opposing federally forced desegregation through student busing, Biden chose Harris, the first female and second non-white Vice President, as his running partner in 2020.

“That young lady was me!” Biden heard Harris say during a 2019 debate.