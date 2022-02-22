Follow Us:
Jordanian PM tests Covid positive

IANS | Amman | February 22, 2022 11:46 am

Jordanian Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, Covid positive

Photo: IANS

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has tested positive for Covid-19, government spokesperson Faisal Shboul said.

He added that the Prime Minister tested positive on Monday while on an official visit in Egypt, assuring that Khasawneh is asymptomatic, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media.

Khasawneh’s scheduled official engagements have been changed, including a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, said Shboul.

The Prime Minister will self-quarantine upon his return to Jordan according to the established health protocol, added Shboul.

On Monday, Jordan reported 11,254 new Covid-19 cases and 31 fatalities, raising the overall infection tally to 1,582,161, and the death toll to 13,713, according to the Health Ministry.

