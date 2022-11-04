Jodhpur man commits suicide after killing  father, mother, two sons

A man allegedly killed his father, mother, and two adolescents sons by dumping them into a pond and later he himself jumped into the 15 feet deep water reservoir at Pilwa village in Jodhpur district probably on a family feud in the wee hours of today.

The deceased were identified as his father Sona Ram, 65, mother Champa Devi, 55, and two sons Laxman, 12 and Dinesh, 9, SHO of Lohawat Police Station Badri Prasad told SNS when contacted.

The body of Shankar Lal Vishnoi, 38, who first poisoned his parents and two kids and drowned them into the reservoir, was also recovered from the pond.

The exact reason of the brutal murders was yet to be ascertained. However, the accused who allegedly murdered his family members except wife had a very good agriculture land and a good standard of life, SHO replied when questioned about their family status.

A forensic experts’ team has been called to probe the case, and the bodies were cremated after postmartem in the village by their family members and friends, he added.