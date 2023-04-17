Japan hosts G7 foreign ministers’ meeting amid protests

The G7 foreign ministers had gathered in the central Japanese resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, as people took part in demonstrations to protest against the bloc.

The top diplomats, including Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are expected to discuss issues such as the Ukraine crisis and nuclear disarmament over the next two days, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, Hayashi and his G7 counterparts took the one-hour shinkansen train ride from Tokyo to Karuizawa, whose arrival was accompanied by protests in the train station area, with people holding banners like “Objection to G7,” calling the role of the club of the rich countries into question.

The talks in Karuizawa, which run until Tuesday, are meant to prepare for setting the agenda for the G7 leaders’ summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.