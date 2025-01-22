Jaishankar meets top aides of Trump; discusses bilateral ties, global issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met America’s new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues.

Sharing the pictures of his meeting with his new US counterpart, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Delighted to meet @secrubio for his first bilateral meeting after assumption of office as Secretary of State. Reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which @secrubio has been a strong advocate.”

“Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation,” he added.

On his meeting with Mr Waltz, Mr Jaishankar wrote, “Great to meet NSA @michaelgwaltz again this afternoon. Discussed strengthening our friendship to ensure mutual benefit and enhance global stability and prosperity. Looking forward to working together on an active and outcome-oriented agenda.”