Israel refutes striking hospitals, situation “catastrophic” say aid workers

Israeli forces and Hamas fighters are engaged in combat around Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, which is already in a “catastrophic situation” because to a shortage of fuel and medical supplies. Hundreds of people who have been injured or displaced by the fighting are being housed at the hospital.

Israel has angrily refuted claims that it opened fire on the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, claiming instead that its soldiers are engaged in combat with Hamas agents close to Al-Shifa.

“False information that we are surrounding and attacking Al-Shifa Hospital has been circulated within the last several hours. In a televised briefing, military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated, “These are false reports.”

Advertisement

Hours earlier, amid fierce conflict raging nearby, Palestinian officials announced that two infants had perished at the hospital and that scores more in incubators were in danger from an energy outage. Israel is pushing hard into the beleaguered strip in an attempt to eliminate Hamas, which is why there are gunfights and heavy shelling.

Given the severe lack of gasoline and medications, humanitarian organizations and hospital personnel have declared the situation to be “catastrophic” already. “The hospital is overwhelmed, and there is no way to carry in the injured patients and bodies that are lying about outside. Physicians for Human Rights Israel, quoting medical professionals at Al-Shifa, stated, “There is no movement in or out of the hospital.”

On Friday, Palestinian officials announced that since October 7, 11,078 people have died in air and artillery attacks in Gaza, almost 40% of them were minors.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, stated on Fox News that his nation had no intention of reoccupying Gaza. “We’re not trying to run Gaza. We want to offer it and ourselves a better future, not to possess it,” Netanyahu declared.

Regional tensions have been heightened by the conflict, with lethal cross-border confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah organization in Lebanon becoming more frequent. Arab nations gathered in Saudi Arabia demanded an immediate cessation of military activities in Gaza and rejected Israel’s claim of needing to defend itself.

Protests have also been triggered by the war everywhere. In an attempt to disperse the far-right counterprotesters who were ambushing the demonstration, over 120 individuals were arrested by police on Saturday during the at least 300,000 pro-Palestinian demonstration in London. A pro-Palestinian demonstration drew over 20,000 participants in Brussels.