Iranians on Friday voted in the country’s 11th parliamentary elections.

Polling stations across the country opened at 8 a.m., reports Press TV.

Campaigns officially started on February 13 and the candidates had one week to win the people’s support for their candidacy.

More than 7,000 candidates are in the fray. A winning candidate must have at least 20 per cent of the votes cast in their constituency in order to become lawmaker for a four-year term.

A total of 57,918,000 people are eligible to cast their ballots.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Wednesday that a total of 55,000 polling stations and over 200 constituencies have been prepared across the country’s 31 provinces for the people to cast their votes.