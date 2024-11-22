International Gita Mahotsav to take place from Nov 28 to Dec 15 in Kurukshetra

The International Gita Mahotsav 2024 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on the sacred land of Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra, a site of profound significance in Indian culture and the birthplace of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

The festival will showcase a divine confluence of spirituality, culture, and art.

The grand event will take place from November 28 to December 15, running continuously for 18 days, during which the timeless message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be shared with all of humanity.

This was informed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a press conference here today. He said that the solution to every problem can be found in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. He said that this sacred Granth has inspired many of the world’s leading thinkers, and it is our duty to ensure its teachings reach every home and individual.

He said that this year, the United Republic of Tanzania will be the partner country for the International Gita Mahotsav, while Odisha will be the partner state. Tanzania also participated as a partner country in the International Surajkund Crafts Fair held in February. He highlighted that the Indian diaspora in Tanzania actively organize recitations of the Shri Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

The presence of numerous Hindu temples in Tanzania fosters a connection between Indian culture and the country. He also said that Odisha boasts significant pilgrimage sites such as Jagannath Puri, the Konark Sun Temple, and the Lingaraj and Mukteshwar Temples in Bhubaneswar, all of which are sources of pride for Sanatan culture. People can see a glimpse of this rich heritage at the Mahotsav.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has a long-standing relationship with Tanzania, with delegations from Haryana visiting the country twice, comprising industrialists, farmers, and representatives from various trades. He said that Tanzania serves as a gateway to Africa and that the two regions share deep economic and social ties.

He said that the International Gita Mahotsav will enhance the partnership between the two countries, with Tanzanian Ministers also expected to participate in the Mahotsav. This event will provide the people of Tanzania with a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Haryana. The similarities between Haryana and Tanzania will make the event particularly engaging and will further strengthen their relationship.

The Chief Minister Saini stated that the International Gita Mahotsav has achieved immense success and popularity over the past eight years, since 2016. Lakhs of people from India and abroad attend the Mahotsav. Last year, approximately 45 to 50 lakh people participated, and a similar turnout is expected this year.

The Chief Minister shared that from November 28 to December 15, a grand Gita Mahaarati will be held daily on the sacred banks of Brahma Sarovar. Cultural programs will take place at various pilgrimage sites throughout the 48 Kos of Kurukshetra from November 28 to December 11.

The festival will officially kick off with a Gita Yajna and Pujan at Brahma Sarovar on December 5. On the same day, a three-day ‘International Gita Seminar’ will begin at Kurukshetra University.

On December 9, a saint Sammelan will be held at Purushottampura Bagh, followed by an All India Devasthanam Conference at the same location on December 10.

The Chief Minister highlighted that on Gita Jayanti, December 11, a Gita Yajna and Bhagwat Katha will be organized at Jyotisar Tirtha, with a global recitation of the Gita by 18,000 students.

On December 11, there will be a 8 Kos Tirtha Sammelan, Gita Shobha Yatra, Deepotsav, and cultural programs at 182 pilgrimage sites within Kurukshetra University. As in previous years, Gita book fairs and exhibitions will also take place at Brahma Sarovar from December 5 to 11.

The Chief Minister said that a Crafts and Saras Mela will also take place from November 28 to December 15, featuring the cultures of Tanzania and Odisha, along with the artistic creations of various craftsmen.

Additionally, cultural programs will be organized at all district headquarters from December 9 to 11. He urged all residents of Haryana and the nation to actively participate in the International Gita Mahotsav.

On this occasion, Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of State for Languages, Literature, and Culture, Government of Odisha, expressed gratitude to the Haryana Government for designating Odisha as the partner state this year. He highlighted that Haryana is the land of the Gita, while Odisha is the land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, who is regarded as an avatar of Lord Krishna.

He said that the Mahotsav will provide Odisha with an opportunity to exchange and share its rich culture, heritage, folk dances, and traditional cuisine with Haryana.

Speaking on this occasion, Anisa Kapufi Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to India, expressed gratitude to the Government of Haryana for designating Tanzania as the partner country for the event. She said that this partnership demonstrates how culture can unite people.

She said that in 2023, the President of Tanzania visited India, and during his meeting with Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, both leaders agreed to strengthen relations between Tanzania and India. Mrs. Mbega also mentioned that two Tanzanian ministers are expected to attend this year’s Gita Mahotsav.