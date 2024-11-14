International Gita Jayanti from Nov 28 to Dec 15 at Kurukshetra

The International Gita Jayanti Festival will be organized in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from November 28 to December 15.

Providing details regarding the festival, an official spokesperson said on Thursday that the main events of this year’s International Gita Jayanti Festival will take place from December 5 to December 11. He further said that various programmes will be held over 18 days under different activities as part of the Gita Jayanti Festival.

These will include Gita Yajna, Gita Path, Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, International Gita Conference, Maha Aarti, Bhajan Sandhya, Sant Sammelan, Akhil Bhartiya Dev Sansthanam Conference, Global Gita Path, Pavilion near Purushottampura Bagh, Educational Competitions, Cultural Programs organized by Haryana Kala Parishad, Deepotsav, Gita Run, along with other events.

