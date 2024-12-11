18,000 children join in International Gita Mahotsav across multiple countries

The Global Gita Paath – Ashtadashi Shloka program – saw the participation of 18,000 children during the International Gita Mahotsav at Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, speaking on the occasion, announced that the ‘Theme park’ located on the sacred land of Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra will now be known as ‘Keshav Park’.

This initiative aims to further preserve and promote the cultural and spiritual heritage of Kurukshetra, a place of immense religious and historical significance in India.

In addition, the Chief Minister declared a special holiday on Thursday for school students who participated in the Global Gita Path in Kurukshetra. He urged the students to utilise this holiday to prepare diligently for their upcoming examinations.

Extending his greetings to the people on the occasion of Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti, the Chief Minister prayed that God may illuminate the lives of the state’s residents with the light of knowledge. He highlighted that 5,162 years ago on this day, Lord Shri Krishna proclaimed the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Today the sky has resonated with the Ashtadashi verses by 18,000 students. It is a matter of great pride that the Gita is being recited in numerous countries around the world.

The Chief Minister said that this recitation holds not only religious significance but also a scientific one. The 18 verses recited today embody prayer, song, and a call for peace.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi regards the Bhagavad Gita as a guide for all of humanity. He said that through the Gita, India has contributed to the welfare of the entire world, transcending borders and time. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving towards a new era.

The CM remarked that every shloka of the Bhagavad Gita offers a fresh perspective and new inspiration for living life. ”Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is not merely a dialogue between Arjun and Lord Shri Krishna, but provides answers to all of our questions,” he said.

The first and most significant message of the Gita is that every individual should follow their dharma and duty in life. If each person in society fulfills their duties with loyalty and dedication, it will maintain discipline and balance within the community.

The Chief Minister said the Bhagavad Gita teaches people that a true leader must rise above personal selfishness and work for the betterment of society and religion. This message serves as a powerful inspiration for today’s leaders and managers.

”If every individual fulfills their duties and follows the path of righteousness, a society based on morality and justice will prevail. By embracing the Gita’s teachings of relinquishing ego and attaining self-realization, we can foster stronger relationships and promote harmony within society,” he added.

Pindi Chana, Tourism Minister of Tanzania, a partner country of the International Gita Mahotsav, said that Kurukshetra is a sacred place where the Vedas and Puranas were composed. In mythology, it is considered one of the most revered pilgrimage sites.

According to the Mahabharata, Kurukshetra is regarded as the most significant pilgrimage in the three lokas. This is the very land where, thousands of years ago, Lord Shri Krishna imparted the divine knowledge of the Gita to Arjun.

Minister Chana stated that the International Gita Mahotsav is not merely a religious event, but a celebration of culture, heritage, and the fundamental principles of life.

The teachings of the Gita, she said, convey that the highest purpose of human life lies in truth, and that the Gita serves as a guiding light in every aspect of life, in the service of both religion and humanity.