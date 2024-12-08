A developed India is no longer a dream but our goal: Vice-President

Vice–President Jagdeep Dhankhar Sunday said that for more than a decade, India has been making history. After six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had the privilege of becoming the charioteer of the nation.

He said that India has seen unprecedented economic progress and institutional advancement in the past ten years, and now India is on the path to becoming a developed nation.

Vice–President Dhankhar, who was addressing a gathering here at Gita Gyan Sansthanam, said that a developed India is no longer a dream but a goal. ”To achieve this, we must adopt the concentration and determination of Arjuna, as he focused solely on his goal, just as we must focus solely on our target to succeed,” he said.

Advertisement

The Vice–President also showered praises on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was also present on the occasion.

Lauding the Chief Minister, he said: “Shri Saini is a grounded person with impeccable character, hard-working, and a person of high thinking. I am confident that Nayab Singh Saini will undoubtedly do exceptional work.

“Haryana is a land of endless possibilities, a leader of the nation, and its talent is unparalleled in every field. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the talent of every Haryanvi will shine even brighter,” said the Vice–President.

Mr Dhankhar spoke about five important principles from the Bhagavad Gita, which he presented as “Panchamrit.” These principles are essential for social order, peace, development, brotherhood, progress, and happiness, he said.

The Vice–President said that the first principle is ‘Sarthak Samvad’ where he emphasised that discussions should not be for personal gain but for the welfare of society and the nation. The second principle is ‘Viyaktigat Suchita’, which is crucial for everyone, especially those in positions of power.

The third principle is ‘Niswarth Yagya Bhav’, encouraging everyone to contribute to the collective goal of a developed India by 2047. The fourth principle is ‘Karuna’, which India has demonstrated in various forms, such as providing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth principle is ‘Praspar Bhav,’ where competition should exist but not lead to conflict.

Vice–President Dhankhar said that the country faces certain challenges, with some forces trying to harm India‘s economy and institutions. However, he urged that ”we must remember that we are Indians, and being an Indian is our strength”. He encouraged everyone to understand the essence of the Bhagavad Gita and its message of positive thinking and harmony.

Chief Minister Saini, while welcoming Mr Dhankhar, said that the visit of the Vice–President to Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra for the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) stands as a testament to his deep interest in spirituality, his unwavering faith in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, and his special bond with Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that the International Gita Mahotsav, which began in 2016, draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of bringing the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita to a global audience.

It was Prime Minister Modi who, during his first visit to the United States, presented ‘The Gita According to Gandhi’ to the then President of the United States, Barack Obama, inspiring us to celebrate Gita Jayanti at an international level, said Saini.

Describing the Bhagavad Gita as a cornerstone of Indian philosophy and a guide for all humanity, the Chief Minister said that the Bhagavad Gita is not just a sacred text; it is a way of life and a beacon of hope for humanity.

In today’s world, fraught with stress and conflict, the teachings of the Gita are essential to sustain humanity and foster global harmony, added Saini.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the tireless efforts of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and the Gita Gyan Sansthan in spreading the sacred message of the Holy Gita globally.

He said that Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and the Gita Gyan Sansthan have played a pivotal role in the international expansion of the IGM.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are vital in addressing the stresses and challenges of modern life.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj said that on the sacred land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna gave the teachings of the Gita to Arjuna as a means to guide all of humanity.