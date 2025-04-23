Pak seeks to distance itself from Pahalgam attack, China reacts with shock, condemnation

Pakistan on Wednesday sought to dissociate from the Pahalgam terror attack and said it was “concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives” in the incident, while China offered deep condolences for the victims and sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

“We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Khan said.

Advertisement

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, in a social media post on X, said he was shocked by the attack and offered deep condolences for the victims. “Shocked by the attack in Pahalgam and condemn. Deep condolences for the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families. Oppose terrorism of all forms,” the Chinese envoy said.

Advertisement

Leaders from across the world have condemned the terrorist attack on innocent tourists, expressing solidarity with India. US President Donald Trump also called PM Modi to express his condolences and offered US support to ally India in its fight against terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He condemned the attack and expressed his deep condolences.

“Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” his letter read.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X: “Deeply saddened by the terrorist attack that occurred today in India, which caused numerous victims. Italy expresses its closeness to the families affected, the injured, the Government, and all the Indian people.”

The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi also condemned the targeted killings of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The United Arab Emirates also issued a statement condemning the attack. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law. The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.”