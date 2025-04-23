Pahalgam attack: Security agencies release sketches of 3 suspects

Security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three terrorists who attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The sketches have been prepared with the help of the survivors.

According to reports, the suspects have been identified as Asif Fauji alias Moosa, Suleman Shah alias Yunus and Abu Talha alias Asif. They were also involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

The authorities suspect that two of the terrorists could be foreign nationals, probably from neighboring Pakistan. In view of the recent provocative statement from Pakistani Army Chief, the role of Pakistan is also suspected in the attack.

As per the reports, the terrorists are believed to have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam via Kokernag.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, in a social media post.

At least 28 people, mostly tourists from across the country, were killed in one of the largest attacks in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Two foreign nationals, and a local were also among the deceased.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and arrived in Delhi early Wednesday morning. Upon his arrival in India, Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. He held a high-level security meeting with L-G Manoj Sinha and other officials from THE Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army.

Earlier today, Shah visited the Baisaran meadow where the attack took place and paid his last respects to the victims by laying a wreath outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. He also met with family members of the victims and expressed his condolences.

The PM is also believed to have called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also chaired a key meet with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi over the attack.

Both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack and hunt is on to nab the accused.