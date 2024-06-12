Indians among 40 killed in massive Kuwait building fire; Jaishankar reacts

As many as 40 people were killed and dozens were injured in a building fire in Kuwait’s southern Mangaf district, state media reported on Wednesday.

The building that caught fire reportedly housed labourers, including Indians. According to reports, five Indians were among the dead but there is no official confirmation on this.

“The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire,” a police officials told Kuwait state TV.

According to Kuwait authorities, the fire has been extinguished and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar said that he was deeply shocked by the news and that Indian ambassador has gone to spot.

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the building that caught fire belonged to NBTV group, which is owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.