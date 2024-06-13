Kuwait fire tragedy: Death toll of Keralites rises to 26

The death toll of Keralites who died in the devastating fire that swept through a labour camp in Kuwait has climbed to 26.

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) confirmed that 26 Keralites had died in the tragic Kuwait fire. It is feared that the death toll of workers from the state might rise further.

At least 50 people lost their lives in the devastating fire that broke out in a six-storey building in the Mangaf block of Kuwait’s Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday. NORKA officials here said that seven Keralites are in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to Kerala on Thursday, NORKA said.

The Kerala government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased Keralites and Rs 1 lakh for the next of kin of those who suffered burn and fall injuries in the disaster. The state cabinet took a decision to this effect during a meeting held here on Thursday.

The cabinet also decided to send a delegation headed by Health Minister Veena George to Kuwait. The state director of the National Health Mission, Jeevan Babu, will accompany Veena George.

Veena George will coordinate efforts to repatriate the bodies of the deceased to Kerala and assist in providing the best medical care to those injured in the fire.

It has also been announced that two prominent businesspersons from Kerala, MA Yusuff Ali and Ravi Pillai, will donate Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, to the families of the deceased. This is in addition to the government’s aid, bringing the total compensation to Rs 12 lakh for each victim’s family.

NORKA officials have stated that out of the 26 Keralites who died in the disaster in Kuwait, 22 have been identified.

The deceased Keralites, who have been identified so far, are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady, KR Ranjith (34) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta, Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam, Lukose (48) from Kollam, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram, MP Bahulayan from Malappuram, Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam, Mathew George from Niranam, Pathanamthitta, Sibin T Abraham from Keezhvaipur of Pathanamthitta and Binoy Thomas from Chavakkad in Thrissur.

Efforts are being made under the leadership of NORKA and through the initiative of NRIs to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the accident.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti authorities said that 45 Indians were among the dead. They said that 3 Filipino nationals and one unidentified person died in the accident.

In this connection, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Kuwait on Thursday to oversee assistance for those injured in the massive fire and facilitate the early repatriation of the bodies of the Indians killed in the tragic incident.