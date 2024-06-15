Kuwait fire tragedy: NBTC MD assures support to victims’ families

Three days after the building fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf, which claimed the lives of 50 people, KG Abraham, the Managing Director of NBTC, said at a press conference in Kochi that his company would provide support to the families of the victims.

Abraham said, “The company has decided to provide a four-year salary to the dependants of each employee who lost their lives in the tragedy. We are in constant contact with the families of the victims and will extend all necessary support to them. NBTC stands committed to standing by these families during this difficult time.”

Abraham said that his company is taking responsibility for the unfortunate incident. He added that his company took the building on lease to provide accommodation to his employees.

Advertisement

Rejecting reports that a gas cylinder explosion in the building led to the fire, Abraham said the staff did not prepare food inside the room and a mess was being run to provide food to the employees.

“Food prepared in the main kitchen outside the building is served to the employees at their dining hall. Officials confirmed that a short circuit led to the blaze,” he said.

The company assured that all employees are covered under a life insurance policy. A compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be given to the families of the victims as soon as possible. The company will also provide a job to a dependent of each victim,” Abraham said.

K G Abraham, a Kottayam native, is a partner and managing director of the firm.

He said the company is working in coordination with the Ministry of Health in Kuwait and medical teams to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured until they fully recover. He also said that authorities in Kuwait have not yet requested his presence there as part of the investigation.

He thanked the governments of Kuwait and India and the Indian Embassy for their effective intervention after the tragic incident.

Around 50 employees of the NBTC, including 45 Indians, were killed and 49 others sustained injuries in the building fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf on Wednesday.