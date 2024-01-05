Indian Navy thwarts attempt to hijack bulk carrier in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy’s Mission Deployed platforms responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt onboard Liberia Flagged bulk carrier.

The vessel had sent a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by five to six unknown armed personnel Thursday evening.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai deployed for maritime security operations to assist the vessel.

The aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday morning and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew. The aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance.

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies/MNF in the area.

”The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries,” an official release said.