India, Kuwait unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms

India and Kuwait unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and dismantling of terror infrastructure.

A joint statement was issued following the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait, which concluded on Sunday.

PM Modi held bilateral talks with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Expressing appreciation of their ongoing bilateral cooperation in the area of security, India and Kuwait agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism operations, information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking and other transnational crimes, the joint statement said.

The two sides discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including prevention of use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and for disturbing social harmony.

The Indian side praised the results of the fourth high-level conference on “Enhancing International Cooperation in Combating Terrorism and Building Resilient Mechanisms for Border Security – The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process,” which was hosted by the State of Kuwait on November 4-5, 2024.

Both sides acknowledged health cooperation as one of the important pillars of bilateral ties and expressed their commitment to further strengthen collaboration in this important sector. Both sides appreciated the bilateral cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They discussed the possibility of setting up of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in Kuwait. They also expressed their intent to strengthen cooperation in the field of medical products regulation in the ongoing discussions on an MoU between the drug regulatory authorities.

The two sides expressed interest in pursuing deeper collaboration in the area of technology including emerging technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

They discussed avenues to explore B2B cooperation, furthering e-Governance, and sharing best practices for facilitating industries/companies of both countries in the policies and regulation in the electronics and IT sector.

The Kuwaiti side also expressed interest in cooperation with India to ensure its food-security. Both sides discussed various avenues for collaboration including investments by Kuwaiti companies in food parks in India.

Both sides agreed that defence is an important component of the strategic partnership between India and Kuwait. The two sides welcomed the signing of the MoU in the field of Defence that will provide the required framework to further strengthen bilateral defence ties, including through joint military exercises, training of defence personnel, coastal defence, maritime safety, joint development and production of defence equipment.