EVMs in India cannot be connected to internet: Sources

India uses the kind of electronic voting machines (EVMs) which work like “simple, correct and accurate calculators”, and cannot be connected to either internet, WiFi or infrared, sources said on Friday.

Notably, the statement comes in the wake of US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s reported remarks regarding finding evidence of massive vulnerabilities in voting machines.

India’s EVMs have stood legal scrutiny by the Supreme Court, and are invariably checked by the political parties at various stages including the conduct of mock polls before polling starts, sources said, adding more than five crore voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips have been verified and matched while counting in front of political parties.

Without naming, sources added, “Some countries use electronic voting systems which are a mix of multiple systems, machines and processes including various private networks including the internet etc.”

It may be mentioned that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday reiterated his stand for holding elections through ballot paper, not EVMs. He had claimed scams were taking place in the polls to favour the BJP.

Referring to Maharashtra Assembly elections, he had called the outcome “fraud and attack on the Constitution to destroy democracy”.