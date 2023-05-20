India, Indonesia conclude defence drills in South China Sea

The fourth edition of the Indo-Indonesia bilateral Exercise Samudra Shakti-23 concluded in the South China Sea.

The sea phase held from 17-19 May witnessed the participation of ASW corvette INS Kavaratti with an integral Chetak helicopter and a Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The Indonesian Navy assets included KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda with an integral helicopter Panther and a CN 235 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. A series of complex exercises including tactical manoeuvres, weapon firings, helicopter operations, Air defence and Anti-Submarine warfare exercises were undertaken that enhanced interoperability between the two navies.

The sea phase was preceded by a fruitful harbour phase which saw professional interactions, tabletop exercises and sports exchanges.

The successful completion of Exercise Samudra Shakti-23 illustrated the strong partnership between India and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both navies to promote peace and stability in the region through cooperative engagements.