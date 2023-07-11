In India 415 Million People Escaped Poverty in Just 15 Years

The United Nations has revealed that a staggering 415 million individuals in India have risen out of poverty in a span of just 15 years, from 2005/2006 to 2019/2021.

This announcement, marking an achievement for the world’s most populous nation, comes as part of the latest update of the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford.

The report highlights that 25 countries, including India, have halved their global MPI values within the same 15-year period, demonstrating that rapid progress towards poverty reduction is indeed possible.

UNDP emphasized the notable progress made by India, stating, “…India saw a remarkable reduction in poverty, with 415 million people exiting poverty within a span of just 15 years (2005/6–19/21). Large numbers of people were lifted out of poverty in China (2010–14, 69 million) and Indonesia (2012–17, 8 million)…”

Delving deeper into the situation in India, the report reveals that 415 million individuals emerged from poverty between 2005/2006 and 2019/2021, leading to a decline in poverty incidence from 55.1 percent to 16.4 percent during the same period.

Back in 2005/2006, around 645 million people in India were experiencing multidimensional poverty. However, this number decreased to roughly 370 million in 2015/2016 and further dropped to 230 million in 2019/2021.

Moreover, the report highlights a decline in deprivation across all indicators in India, with the poorest states and marginalized groups, including children and individuals from disadvantaged caste backgrounds, witnessing the swiftest progress.

Regarding specific indicators, the report reveals that the percentage of people in India who were multidimensionally poor and deprived under the nutrition indicator declined from 44.3 percent in 2005/2006 to 11.8 percent in 2019/2021. Additionally, child mortality fell from 4.5 percent to 1.5 percent during the same period.

In terms of access to basic necessities, the percentage of individuals experiencing multidimensional poverty and deprivation in drinking water access decreased from 16.4 percent in 2005/2006 to 2.7 percent in 2019/2021.

Similarly, the percentage of people facing multidimensional poverty and deprivation in electricity access declined from 29 percent to 2.1 percent, and in housing from 44.9 percent to 13.6 percent.

India stands among the 19 countries that successfully halved their global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) values during the 2005/2006–2015/2016 period, showcasing the nation’s significant progress in combating poverty and improving the lives of its citizens.