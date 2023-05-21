US President Joe Biden on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his autograph after discovering how he has been managing large crowds, according to sources.

Yesterday during the Quad meeting, President Joe Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he’s been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program of PM Modi. To this, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was also present on the occasion added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting.

Both President Biden and PM Albanese complained to PM Modi about their peculiar challenges.

PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap.

To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, “I should take your autograph.”

PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan.

The prime minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to 21.