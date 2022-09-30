Hurricane Ian pummels US state of Florida, put millions in dark

Following a landfall on Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has caused severe destruction across the US State of Florida, leaving more than 2.5 million homes and businesses without power, media reports said.

Quoting the local authorities, Al Jazeera reported that a 72-year-old man who fell into a canal in the city of Deltona has died as a result of the storm whereas rescuers have been looking for missing persons. During a speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said, “This could be the deadliest Hurricane in Florida’s history; the numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing early reports of what may be a substantial loss of life.”

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, “My message to the people of Florida is that at times like these, America comes together. We put aside our differences and pull together as one team. One America.”

“However long it takes, the U.S. Government will be there,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Twenty-three people were found missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Florida due to Hurricane Ian, US Border Patrol said in a statement.

The survivors were later taken to the nearby hospital as they complained of exhaustion and dehydration.

Moreover, due to approaching Ian, the mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, has asked his city to shut down Friday, Al Jazeera reported.

“There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

“Take this storm seriously,” Tecklenburg added, “tomorrow, stay home and stay out of harm’s way.”

Notably, Tropical Storm Ian which has caused widespread destruction in Florida is expected to become a hurricane again before making US landfall for the second time on Friday, the US National Hurricane Center has said, issuing a hurricane warning for the entire coast of South Carolina, according to Al Jazeera.

More than one million Florida residents have lost power after the powerful and several homes have been put under evacuation orders as the dangerous storm hit the US.

Subsequently, Cuba also started restoring power on Wednesday after the powerful hurricane knocked out the island’s electricity grid and wreaked havoc.