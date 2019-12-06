At least four people were killed in a shootout after an armed robbery in the US state of Florida on Thursday, according to federal authorities said.

The incident took place after the jewellery store robbers hijacked a UPS truck and led police on a chase from Miami to Miramar, reports the South Florida Sun Sentinal newspaper.

The suspects sped along an interstate during the evening rush hour, crossing multiple counties as law enforcement gave chase.

At one point, the police cars following the UPS truck stretched for approximately half a mile (0.8 kilometers) down the road, CNN report said.

Taking to Twitter, Miramar police said that there had been an “officer-involved shooting” with “multiple fatalities,” and that no law enforcement had been killed.

Images from the shooting scene showed dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing as the sun went down, all clustered around an intersection where the UPS truck had come to a stop.

Gunfire was exchanged between the store owner and the suspects and a woman at the store was hurt. It was unclear if she had been shot.

The FBI is leading the investigation, according to Piro.

