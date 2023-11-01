Houthis Join Israel-Hamas Conflict with Missile Strikes

Yemen’s Houthis group, as part of the “Axis of Resistance” and with support from Iran, announced their involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Houthi movement, situated over 1,000 miles away in Sanaa, declared that they launched drones and missiles at Israel. This development underscores the regional implications of the ongoing conflict.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, conveyed in a televised statement that they had fired a substantial number of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel. He also indicated their commitment to further attacks in support of the Palestinian cause. This marks the expansion of the conflict, causing concerns among neighboring states, including Saudi Arabia, which is the world’s largest oil exporter.

Saree’s statement confirmed the Houthi involvement in the conflict, as it was their third attack on Israel since the conflict’s outset. This includes an incident on October 28, when a drone attack resulted in explosions in Egypt and Israel attributed it to the Houthis. Additionally, on October 19, the U.S. The Navy intercepted three cruise missiles in an incident believed to be linked to the Houthis.

In response to these Houthi attacks, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi expressed that they were intolerable. However, he did not provide further details about Israel’s potential response. It’s worth noting that the Houthi group’s motto includes slogans like “Death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, and victory to Islam.”