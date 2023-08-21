Golden Retriever Chickie chews groom’s passport, bride will attend the wedding alone

A playful twist of fate has left Donato Frattaroli in a tricky situation just days before his wedding in Italy. His mischievous 1.5-year-old Golden Retriever, Chickie, decided to chew up his passport, causing uncertainty surrounding his upcoming nuptials, slated for August 31. This incident was reported by the New York Post.

Frattaroli and his fiancee, Magda Mazri, had their wedding plans thrown into disarray after a visit to the city hall to complete their marriage forms. Upon returning home, they discovered that Golden Retriever Chickie had gnawed through multiple pages of Frattaroli’s passport.

Refusing to let this hiccup ruin their wedding, the couple is now on a mission to secure a replacement passport. They have sought help from local officials to resolve this passport predicament.

Advertisement

What will Frattaroli do now?

Frattaroli admitted feeling a bit stressed about the situation but praised the prompt response of Congressman Stephen Lynch’s office and Senator Ed Markey’s office, who are working to expedite the passport replacement process by liaising with the State Department. Despite the setback, he maintains an optimistic outlook, expecting a smooth resolution.

Their departure to Italy will start this upcoming Friday, adding urgency to their quest for a new passport. Frattaroli explained that if he can’t secure one before the flight, he’ll have to stay home while his fiancee and wedding guests head to Italy without him. There’s also a possibility of rejoining the celebration when they return to the United States if the passport issue persists.

What to do if this happens to you?

Damage to your passport can quickly turn your travel plans into a nightmare. Passport issues are taken very seriously by the U.S. Department of State and immigration officials, and even a minor issue, like your dog chewing a corner, can lead to your passport being deemed ‘invalid.’

The usual passport replacement process can be time-consuming, potentially taking six weeks or longer. There are faster options available through private services or by contacting your nearest Regional Passport Agency. If you find yourself abroad with a damaged passport, your best course of action is to head to the nearest embassy or consulate for assistance.