Tributes started pouring in from leaders across the world soon after the news broke about the demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

From India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Boris Johnson, everybody paid condolences and expressed distress over Abe’s demise.

Calling Abe as “the statesman”, Modi expressed deep distress over Abe’s demise.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Boris Johnson termed it as “incredibly sad news”.

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

A sad day for Japan, for India,the world and for me personally. A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them. pic.twitter.com/WYndqFDx0D — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2022

Pakistan Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif too extended his condolences.

I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship. Our prayers are with bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 8, 2022

I am shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was a strong, steady leader and a friend to Israel. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of Japan. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) July 8, 2022

The European Commission tweeted.

"A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away. I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan. This brutal and cowardly murder of @AbeShinzo shocks the whole world." – President @vonderleyen, 8 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/pFmcrUk11o — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 8, 2022

Deeply saddened by the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. India today has lost a close friend who assiduously worked towards strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan, during his tenure as Prime Minister. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 8, 2022

Abe, 67, sucummbed to his injuries after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech on Friday in Nara, western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

Besides, former Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale, reacting to the same has said that the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister is shocking to everyone as Japan is a peace-loving country.

Before Abe’s assassination, the ex-diplomat had said that the tight gun laws in Japan make the shooting of Abe Shinzo much more shocking.

“Shocking and sad news that we have got this morning. Japan is a very peaceful country. Guns are not easily available in the country like in the US. So, this shooting is very abnormal, It will shock the people of Japan.”

He had praised the former PM saying that Shinzo Abe was not only popular in Japan but also was very popular amongst the people of India. Bambawale pointed out that Abe had worked very hard when he was Prime Minister to build strong relations between India and Japan.

“Shinzo Abe is best known for his speech in Parliament of India in 2007 where he spoke of the confluence of the two seas which later became the concept of Indo-Pacific,” he had added.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on Friday confirmed dead after he was shot at during a campaign speech in Nara City, western Japan, local media reported citing officials.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons. He was prime minister of Japan twice, from 2006-07 and again from 2012-20. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida.

(With inputs from ANI)