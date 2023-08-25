Rahul Gandhi pays tributes at Kargil War Memorial

While on his way to Srinagar after completing his 9-day Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday offered his tribute at the Kargil War Memorial.

Posting on social media pictures of his visit to the War Memorial, Rahul wrote: “Kargil is not just a place, it is a heroic story. The workplace of many of our soldiers is the land of their courage and sacrifice. This is the pride of India, and every Indian realizes responsibility towards the country. I bow down to all the brave soldiers and martyrs of Kargil war.”

Rahul went around the War Memorial and also stood before the brass plate on which names of martyrs are engraved.

Earlier, Rahul said that he went to every corner of Ladakh and talked to youth, mothers-sisters and the poor.

Rahul reached Leh on August 17 and visited most of the important places, including Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardungla Pass, Lamayuru and Zanskar before reaching Kargil on motorcycle.

Before reaching Srinagar, he will interact with people at Drass and Sonamarg. His mother Sonia Gandhi will join him in Srinagar on Saturday and both will stay there for two days.