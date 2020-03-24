The worst hit from Choronavirus pandemic, China reported 78 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the vast majority of cases being the imported ones, as fear rises of a second wave of infection.

The tally of imported cases in China has soared to 427. In recent days almost all the new infections in China have been brought in from overseas, and Beijing is growing increasingly anxious about an influx just as it appeared to be bringing the country’s outbreak under control.

After nearly a week of hiatus, the first case of Coronavirus was also reported in epi-centre of the virus -Wuhan, where the virus emerged last year.

According to country’s National Health Commission, 7 more added to the fatalities and all the deaths were reported from Wuhan.

On Tuesday, the confirmed imported cases were the highest at 74 nearly double of what was reported on Monday, and since early March when officials started sharing the data on imported cases and the country is trying to control imported cases.

Meanwhile, China is regaining some sense of normalcy in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province, where some 56 million people were placed under lockdown in January. Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Wuhan earlier this month.

Wuhan has gradually eased the travel and work restrictions in the province with the residents considered healthy can now move around the city and take public transport if they show identification, and they can also go back to work if they have a permit from their employer.

As the global death toll due to novel Coronavirus reached 16,572 on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation warned that the virus is accelerating. WHO said it had taken 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and only four for the third 100,000 cases.

(With agency inputs)