Ex-Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was released from custody at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), a day after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds.

On Thursday, after Zardari released, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader was taken to Zardari House in the capital, Dawn news reported.

On Friday, the PPP leader is expected to be shifted to Karachi.

The IHC had on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Zardari in the Park Lane and fake accounts cases on medical grounds against surety bonds of 20 million Pakistani rupees and adjourned proceedings on the bail petition of his sister and lawmaker Faryal Talpur till December 17.

On Wednesday, Zardari was granted bail on medical grounds by a court in two corruption cases.

In June, Zardari was arrested, later approached the court on December 3 seeking bail on medical grounds in two corruption cases pertaining to fake accounts.

Last month, Zardari was transferred from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after his health deteriorated, the report said.

The petition also states that Zardari suffers from arthritis with a low platelet count, and all these illnesses cannot be treated within the premises of the jail, The Express Tribune reported.