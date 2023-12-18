Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi, reports of poisoning abuzz

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, on account of a serious health issue. According to information shared by his aide, there have been multiple social media reports claiming that Dawood Ibrahim was poisoned; however, there has been no confirmation of these reports.

Dawood Ibrahim was admitted to the hospital two days ago. According to sources, he is the only patient on his floor and is being held under strict security within the hospital.

According to them, the floor is only accessible by senior hospital administrators and members of his immediate family.

The Mumbai Police was attempting to get additional details from the underworld don’s relatives, Sajid Wagle and Alishah Parkar, regarding his hospitalization.

Dawood Ibrahim stays in Karachi even after getting married a second time, according to information provided to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in January by the son of Haseena Parker, his sister.

According to the NIA’s chargesheet against Dawood Ibrahim, he and his closest associates are in charge of Pakistan’s Karachi airport. Dawood fled India in 1993 with many of his close aides to Dubai and then to Pakistan where he has been living close to a decde and a half.